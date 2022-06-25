Letter: "Trump's election night choice doomed Arizona", June 15 by Tim Steller

Re: the June 15 article "Trump's election night choice doomed Arizona."
Tim Steller's article is good. He writes that Trump made his decision to claim fraud without any proof on election night. Indeed, he'd been making that claim for months before the election. Either he wins, or it's fraud. From then until today, he never offered the slightest evidence of any such claim -- in court or anywhere else.
However, he used the claim of fraud to raise a quarter of a billion dollars saying it would be used for legal expenses. It is now shown that it was not. Much of it ended up directly in Trump's pockets. He defrauded his own supporters.
Always follow the money.
John Yoakum
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.