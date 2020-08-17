You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump's Executive Orders
Letter: Trump's Executive Orders

Don't be fooled. Trump's orders have no force of law. He cannot spends funds that have not been appropriated. He cannot spend appropriated funds for anything else. Appropriated funds must be spent within 45 days of the appropriated date or objected to in writing to the House. The President does not have the power to choose whom to investigate, whom to prosecute, or to whom to grant Federal contracts. He neither writes nor edits Acts of Congress, which automatically become law if ignored for ten days. The President may demand written reports from Executive Departments, but he is not authorized to edit them. He does not command the government, only the military, and only lawful orders must be carried out. The only real Executive Orders are instuctions to a specified bureaucrat to carry out a specific statute in some particular way. Anything else, no matter the title and signature, is no more than a press release, a campaign promise in writing which the signatory lacks the authority to keep.

DAVID VERNON

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

