Letter: Trump's failure to act earlier is inexcusable
View Comments

Letter: Trump's failure to act earlier is inexcusable

A writer excuses Trump’s tragic failure to order mitigation measures much earlier than March 15, because “on February 27, there were only 64 reported COVID 19 deaths in America.” He asserts this was insufficient to justify severe economic effects. Using his reasoning, authorities tracking an approaching hurricane with six killed already, could not order evacuations until a couple hundred more had been killed! The trigger point is never the damage SO FAR, it is the certain damage to come, if nothing is done.

What part of “Pandemic” does he not understand? A pandemic is a the established spread of a serious highly transmissible disease. Cases and deaths WILL multiply exponentially such that in days, 64 becomes 640, becomes 6400, etc., unless drastic measures are implemented IMMEDIATELY. Trump knew by 1/31 (when he took baby step of travel restriction), he did not ACT until 3/15.

Charles Collins

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News