Letter: Trump's failure to act earlier is inexcusable

A writer excuses Trump’s tragic failure to order mitigation measures much earlier than March 15, because “on February 27, there were only 64 reported COVID 19 deaths in America.” He asserts this was insufficient to justify severe economic effects. Using his reasoning, authorities tracking an approaching hurricane with six killed already, could not order evacuations until a couple hundred more had been killed! The trigger point is never the damage SO FAR, it is the certain damage to come, if nothing is done.
What part of “Pandemic” does he not understand? A pandemic is a the established spread of a serious highly transmissible disease. Cases and deaths WILL multiply exponentially such that in days, 64 becomes 640, becomes 6400, etc., unless drastic measures are implemented IMMEDIATELY. Trump knew by 1/31 (when he took baby step of travel restriction), he did not ACT until 3/15.
Charles Collins
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!