Letter: Trumps faithful
Well, now that the Donald is history and he knows it, he is raising a humongus amount of money to tide him over until he can invent anouther scam. He'll have lawyers to pay and his cost of living must be out of sight. Keep donating small time suckers. It costs $$8600 per hour to fly his 757. Hmmmmm! I suppose there are many very wealthy people who could keep him going, but he has nothing for them now. He is in hock to banks for large sums coming due.It's difficult to feel for those who have been suckered in to his mess.

B Schneider

Byron Snyder

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

