Letter: Trumps fantasy followers
The Trump cult wing of the Republican Party should be named the Trump Fantasy Fascist Party, which demands un-American total loyalty and subservience to Dear Leader, and where sham elections will be decided by judges and slimy , drunk-with-power politicians like Mark Finchem and Kelli Ward instead of by voters.

Like most despots, Trump has utter contempt for his supporters because they uncritically believe every nonsensical thing he says. They are a resource to be exploited like sheep led to slaughter at his super spreader rallies. The money they donate to Trump's election challenges may actually enable his lavish lifestyle.

Truly there is a sucker born every minute, and a con man never, ever respects his gullible marks. Let those who remain unblinded see before it is too late for democracy and our nation.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

