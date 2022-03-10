Letter: Trump's fault?

Has anyone noticed?
The Pandemic was trump's fault.
The botched withdrawl from Afganistan was Trump's fault.
The disaster on the southern border- drugs and people flooding across the border is Trump's fault.
The Russian- Ukraine war is Trump's fault.
Supply chain issues are Trump's fault
Inflation and high gas prices are Trump's
fault.
President Truman said "the buck stops here. "
President Biden has been in office for more than one year. When is he going to start taking accountability for his actions?
Thomas Wenzel
East side
