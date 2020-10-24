Letter: Trump's Folly

According to Dr Fauci, the virus could kill 300,000 Americans by the end of the year. Although the president refuses to take any responsibility, it is obvious that his actions or inactions have directly contributed to this tragedy. If President Trump doesn’t manage to pass a second stimulus bill real soon, he’s going to kill thousands of small businesses, the airline industry, and quite possibly, the US economy. Meanwhile, his policies have resulted in short term market gains and long term destruction to the environment, which will affect future generations for decades to come. Clearly, we cannot afford another 4 years from this clown. Vote him out!
Ed Espinoza
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!