 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's Folly
View Comments

Letter: Trump's Folly

According to Dr Fauci, the virus could kill 300,000 Americans by the end of the year. Although the president refuses to take any responsibility, it is obvious that his actions or inactions have directly contributed to this tragedy. If President Trump doesn’t manage to pass a second stimulus bill real soon, he’s going to kill thousands of small businesses, the airline industry, and quite possibly, the US economy. Meanwhile, his policies have resulted in short term market gains and long term destruction to the environment, which will affect future generations for decades to come. Clearly, we cannot afford another 4 years from this clown. Vote him out!

Ed Espinoza

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News