Letter: Trump's Folly

Last year, he gutted the Endangered Species Act. Recently, despite expert advice to the contrary, he promotes reopening the economy. Then he wants schools to open in the fall. Now he does away with environmental policies that were implemented in order to protect future generations from the long term effects of pollution and climate change. All this in the middle of a pandemic that is killing thousands! This man is losing in the polls and is becoming desperate. He is willing to sacrifice not just the elderly and vulnerable but future generations of Americans. He believes his only hope for reelection is to produce a booming economy in short order regardless of consequences. This country cannot afford another four years of horror.
Ed Espinoza
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!