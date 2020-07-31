You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's Folly
View Comments

Letter: Trump's Folly

Last year, he gutted the Endangered Species Act. Recently, despite expert advice to the contrary, he promotes reopening the economy. Then he wants schools to open in the fall. Now he does away with environmental policies that were implemented in order to protect future generations from the long term effects of pollution and climate change. All this in the middle of a pandemic that is killing thousands! This man is losing in the polls and is becoming desperate. He is willing to sacrifice not just the elderly and vulnerable but future generations of Americans. He believes his only hope for reelection is to produce a booming economy in short order regardless of consequences. This country cannot afford another four years of horror.

Ed Espinoza

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News