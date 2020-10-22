 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's Hypocratic Party made the rule (2016) they now wish to reverse
View Comments

Letter: Trump's Hypocratic Party made the rule (2016) they now wish to reverse

It’s frustrating listening to the Sunday morning talk shows and reading internet reports and even the Star. There is a great divide in the country over whether or not Trump has the right to appoint Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The problem is not one person has brought up ‘the elephant in the room.’

Within ten months (not 22 days), before the 2016 election, on the prestigious Court. Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill the seat of the recently deceased Antonin Scalia. Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the Senate would not bring up nor interview Garland. The reason?

“The principle is the same. Whether it’s before the election or after the election, the principle is the American people are choosing their next president, and their next president should pick this Supreme Court nominee.”

He later admitted that they would not interview him based upon his ‘suspected’ views regarding guns, businesses, abortion (no record on it), and his assumed “plan to move the Court the right.”

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News