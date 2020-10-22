Letter: Trump's Hypocratic Party made the rule (2016) they now wish to reverse

It’s frustrating listening to the Sunday morning talk shows and reading internet reports and even the Star. There is a great divide in the country over whether or not Trump has the right to appoint Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The problem is not one person has brought up ‘the elephant in the room.’
Within ten months (not 22 days), before the 2016 election, on the prestigious Court. Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill the seat of the recently deceased Antonin Scalia. Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the Senate would not bring up nor interview Garland. The reason?
“The principle is the same. Whether it’s before the election or after the election, the principle is the American people are choosing their next president, and their next president should pick this Supreme Court nominee.”
He later admitted that they would not interview him based upon his ‘suspected’ views regarding guns, businesses, abortion (no record on it), and his assumed “plan to move the Court the right.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!