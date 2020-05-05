Letter: Trump's idea of responsibility

Here's how Trump shirks responsibility.
The H1N1 Swine Flu hit in the second year of Obama's first term. Nearly 13,000 people were killed in the USA. Trump says problems with the government's response were Obama's fault.
The coronavirus hit in the fourth year of Trump's first term. Nearly 40,000 people have been killed in the USA so far. Trump says problems with the government's response are ... Obama's fault.
David Shannon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
