Letter: Trump's Impeachment Trial by the US Senate

Impeachment by the US House of Representatives is a "quasi" legal proceeding comparable to an Indictment by a Grand Jury, in this case, the US House of Representatives. After an Indictment, the Case moves on to a Trial; for Impeachment, to the US Senate.
The US Constitution places no time constraints or conditions for an Impeachment Trial by the US Senate.
Thus, as with a Criminal Indictment by a Grand Jury, Trump's Impeachment trial by the US Senate must proceed as a Matter of Law!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
