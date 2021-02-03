 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump's Impeachment Trial by the US Senate
Letter: Trump's Impeachment Trial by the US Senate

Impeachment by the US House of Representatives is a "quasi" legal proceeding comparable to an Indictment by a Grand Jury, in this case, the US House of Representatives. After an Indictment, the Case moves on to a Trial; for Impeachment, to the US Senate.

The US Constitution places no time constraints or conditions for an Impeachment Trial by the US Senate.

Thus, as with a Criminal Indictment by a Grand Jury, Trump's Impeachment trial by the US Senate must proceed as a Matter of Law!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

