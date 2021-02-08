Letter: Trump's Impeachment Trial

If Donald Trump is innocent of the Impeachment charges of "incitement of insurrection", he and his Lawyers would have absolutely no hesitancy in having him testify in his own defense before US Senate notwithstanding their claims that his Senate trial is "unconstitutional"; presenting evidence and facts that substantiate his claims of innocence. However, he and his Lawyers know that such do NOT exist...and he is guilty as charged of initiating the attack on the United States Congress by his supporters.
Further, Trump's "incitement of insurrection" is NOT protected free speech, Brandenburg v. Ohio, 395 US 444 - 1969, since his efforts were "....directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.”
His supporters, at all levels of Government, have ignored the Welfare of our Country so as to maintain their Power and Privileged Positions in Government. They have destroyed themselves as Representatives in Our Constitutional Democracy and must be removed from office as well
Francis Saitta
Downtown
