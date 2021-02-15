Letter: Trump's impeachment

Watching the terrorists attack our Capitol evoked the same feelings as watching terrorists flying a plane into the twin towers. Both were horrifying attacks on our democracy. This impeachment trial is a litmus test for decency and honor and patriotism, not only for the Senator s in the jury, but for all Americans. If, after watching the videos of the assault, anyone still defends Trump and the enablers who pushed the big lie that the election was stolen, they flunk the test.
David Jacobs
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.