 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's impeachment
View Comments

Letter: Trump's impeachment

  • Comments

Watching the terrorists attack our Capitol evoked the same feelings as watching terrorists flying a plane into the twin towers. Both were horrifying attacks on our democracy. This impeachment trial is a litmus test for decency and honor and patriotism, not only for the Senator s in the jury, but for all Americans. If, after watching the videos of the assault, anyone still defends Trump and the enablers who pushed the big lie that the election was stolen, they flunk the test.

David Jacobs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our vote…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News