I can't figure out how the Republicans keep blaming President Biden, the DOJ, Jack Smith and the Democratic party for Trumps indictments. There have been hundreds of people testifying as to the crimes Trump has committed in New York, Mar-a-logo and in Georgia. What is a telling factor is that the great majority of those testifying are Republicans, and many that worked with Trump because of their political persuasion. I don't know of any high ranking Democrat that has testified. I am sure there have been a few people that have testified that are not republicans but they are in the minority. So please, stop saying this is a witch hunt, admit that Trump lost to Joe Biden, and that the grand jury's did their job, and now it's time for Trump to be tried by a jury of his peers.