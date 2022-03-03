 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump's intriguing idea
Editor,

Trump called Putin a genius for declaring eastern Ukraine independent and a rightful part of Russia, and suggested the United Stated do the same on its southern border.

Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Sonora and Baja California are Mexico's six northern most states that border the United States. Their combined population is approximately 20 million people.

Twenty million new U.S. citizens would go a long way toward addressing numerous U.S. challenges including worker shortages and Social Security revenue shortages. This could possibly be Trump's best idea to date. Of course it would require relocating his proposed border wall a bit further south from where he began to build it.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

