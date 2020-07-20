Letter: Trump's Latest Faux Pas
View Comments

Letter: Trump's Latest Faux Pas

Trump's recent threat to withhold tax-exempt status from school funding if the schools don't open when he says so is not only potentially dangerous but blatantly vindictive! More, not less, money is needed for schools: as the Arizona Daily Star pointed out in this week's edition: " Masks, extra cleaning supplies or janitors, additional classroom space, mental health support for students and staff traumatized by the pandemic are among potential costs. With with more parents out of work, more children will qualify for federally funded school lunches."

Put the ego aside, Mr President, and think about the well-being of the country first, not your personal proclivities!

Thank you, Mr. President

Ken Wright

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News