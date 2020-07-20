Letter: Trump's Latest Faux Pas

Trump's recent threat to withhold tax-exempt status from school funding if the schools don't open when he says so is not only potentially dangerous but blatantly vindictive! More, not less, money is needed for schools: as the Arizona Daily Star pointed out in this week's edition: " Masks, extra cleaning supplies or janitors, additional classroom space, mental health support for students and staff traumatized by the pandemic are among potential costs. With with more parents out of work, more children will qualify for federally funded school lunches."
Put the ego aside, Mr President, and think about the well-being of the country first, not your personal proclivities!
Thank you, Mr. President
Ken Wright
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
