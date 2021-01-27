Letter: Trump's legacy

Trump’s legacy is carnage, hate, division, constant lies and dangerous attacks on our institutional foundations, including the most sacred, our elections. All resulted in a weakened democracy. He lied and was in denial about a pandemic that’s killed almost 400,000 Americans and counting. Who knows how many could have been saved with a competent leader?
Most egregiously he incited an insurrectionist mob, with extremists from across the country, to storm the U.S. Capital, the very heart of our democracy. Five were killed and dozens injured. The objective was the violent overthrow of and free and fair election that he lost – the very definition of sedition.
We were very fortunate that the courts and courageous election officials in critical states prevented him illegally remaining in office - this time. We may not be so lucky the next time a dangerous despot attains power
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
