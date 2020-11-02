Letter: Trump's Legacy

The destruction of what our country once stood for will be trump’s legacy, whether he’s re-elected, or not. As most polls show, Biden’s lead is significant, although there’s the memorable risk of “counting our electoral college votes before they’re counted.” (Clinton polled better than trump, until she lost.) If trump loses, as now appears will be the case, a gracious loser he will not be. Losing will only shorten the time he has to continue swinging his wrecking ball (before possibly facing white-collar criminal charges). Some predict he will engage in a “scorched earth” vendetta against the US because his supplicants and sycophants have failed him. We must be prepared to deal with every conceivable form of trump mischief, from “inconsequential” things like pardoning convicted felons (as he has already done), to really bad stuff, like sharing national intelligence with Putin.
JACK GRAEF
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
