Letter: Trump's Lethal Legacy

The recent letter extolling the many accomplishments of Donald Trump (yes, gas was two dollars a gallon because nobody was buying it), failed to point out his one really major accomplishment: two hundred thousand plus deaths due to his administration's culpable bungling of the deadly Covid virus. With just over 4 percent of the world's population, the US incurred 20 percent of worldwide Covid deaths. Although deaths occurred after Trump left office, the Biden Administration has been doing everything it can to stem the tide and encourage people to get vaccinated, reducing death rates by half. Unfortunately, the illiterati continued (and continues) to resist and as a result get sick and die unnecessarily. A devastatingly avoidable tragedy that will haunt Trump's legacy, far beyond the two impeachments and the slew of pending criminal and civil charges resulting from his copious history of illegal and unethical behavior.