Letter: Trumps Many Accomplishments Rebuttal

Re: the July 18 letter "A rundown of Trump's many accomplishments."
The writer forgot to mention Trumps most stellar accomplishments: America #1 in Corona Virus cases and deaths, gutted the CDC, balked at funding & testing for virus -a proposal drafted by Senate Republicans, has generated the most hateful, divisive, lying, racist rhetoric ever from a president, instituted Gestapo tactics against Americans protesting in their streets, cozied up to North Korea, Russia, Turkey - among the worlds most authoritarian and repressive governments, totally gutted the EPA, passed a tax cut for the wealthiest 1% of Americans, sold public land to oil and timber industry, nearly started a war with Iran by killing a high-level general, ignored Russia paying bounties for the Taliban to kill American soldiers, etc. ad nauseam. I would like to suggest that the reader try watching TV news other than FOX such as BBC America, CBS, NBC, Al Jazeera, London Financial Times etc. to get a broader political view, read a wide variety of printed news, and examine his own prejudices on hate-based beliefs, and ideas.
Judy Bullington
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!