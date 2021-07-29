Letter: Trump's miscreants are not patriots

Let there be no doubt, like their leader, those loyal to Donald Trump are not “patriots.” Far from it. They are terrorists, anarchists, fascists, insurrectionists, white supremacists or worse. But, patriots? Never. Their “leader” is no different than the leader who changed Germany for the worse in the 1930s. These individuals are the worse America has to offer, those who would see America fail for a megalomaniac’s ego. How dare you call yourselves patriots!
Patriots believe in the Constitution, rule of law, democracy, not totalitarianism. Patriots believe that America supports the people first, not the pockets of the already wealthy. Patriots believe in free and fair elections, the right to vote for everyone and an amicable change of power.
If those on the far right cannot see this, that says more about you and your inabilities to reason and think for yourself. A patriot loves, supports, and defends their country and its interests with devotion.
The followers of Trump are defectors, hypocrites, miscreants, outcasts, or reprobates, but never patriots.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
