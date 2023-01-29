Letter: Trump's Missing Sensitive Documents

Trump's latest claim that the records seized from Mar-a-Lago last year were empty folders marked "classified" or "confidential" and he kept the folders because they were "cool". Allegedly, this to deflect why he does not now possess the documents once housed within the folders. His reason for not now possessing the documents might be more believable if he claimed that the dog ate the sensitive documents while ignoring the folders.
Larry Gray
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.