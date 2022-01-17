Letter: Trump's No Christian

I've struggled with Americans who supported Don Trump in 2016, however, I'm especially confused by continued support of the Christian/Evangelical voters. I recently saw a bumper-sticker on a car: 'Jesus is LORD Trump is NOT.' He's been divorced twice, married three times, ironically twice to immigrants (while disparaging other immigrants routinely). He's been quoted on a hot-microphone "When you're a star you can do anything you want! He's filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy six times between 1991 and 2009. Why? To stop paying contractors and vendors he owed money. As of June 2021 there were 11 civil and 3 criminal cases pending against Trump. Look at all the men he brought into the White House, charged with crimes, many serving time in prison. The only miracle Trump knows is how COVID-19 will "disappear like a miracle," while thousands died. This is a man you want as President? A role model for your children and grandchildren?
Robert Ryan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.