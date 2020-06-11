Letter: Trump's no Churchill

Trump’s most recent Press Secretary came out with an astounding observation. She compared Trump’s walk to the church and accompanying Bible-hoisting stunt to Churchill’s walk thru city streets to review the damage from Nazi bombing. That comparison is the pinnacle of absurdity and a complete insult to a World War II Allied leader. Who thinks up such ridiculousness? A comedy career awaits someone.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!