Letter: Trump's no Churchill

Trump’s most recent Press Secretary came out with an astounding observation. She compared Trump’s walk to the church and accompanying Bible-hoisting stunt to Churchill’s walk thru city streets to review the damage from Nazi bombing. That comparison is the pinnacle of absurdity and a complete insult to a World War II Allied leader. Who thinks up such ridiculousness? A comedy career awaits someone.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

