Letter: Trump's personal right to choose vs. a woman's

Since Roe vs. Wade was deemed law, extremists, religious fanatics, Republicans and others, have tried to overturn it.

McConnell would not allow Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to for consideration to the Supreme Courthim in 2016 because “it’s an election year. That should be up to the next president.” For almost a year, we got by with 8 members of the Court.

McConnell blocked Garland because he “may” have been in favor of women's right to choose.

What does that have in common with trump? Anti-abortion fanatics say abortion kills humans. He says a woman has no right to personally choose.

Yet, he promotes hydroxychloroquine, which kills. He’s says, he’s been taking it regularly because “it’s my personal right to choose.” It is not approved or legal for COVID-19 use without testing. So far, many results ended in death.

Of course, his incessant promotion of hydroxychloroquine has nothing to do with his stake in Sanofi, French maker of Plaquenil, brand name of hydroxychloroquine.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

