Letter: Trump's Pinnochio Nose

According to the story, you could tell when Pinnochio was lying because his nose would grow. Guess what? Trump has a similar signal. Whenever he lies, he moves his hands back and forth in front of him as if he's fluffing a pillow. Do you think I'm kidding? I have carefully watched him and compared his actions and words to the Fact Checks in the paper on Sunday. It works every time. Check it out for yourself. Watch the evening news. Watch the debates. See what happens. (I wish I could play poker against him. I would win every time.)
Don't vote for the pillow fluffer. Vote the real facts.
Robert Kruse
Northeast side
