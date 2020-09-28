 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's Pinnochio Nose
View Comments

Letter: Trump's Pinnochio Nose

According to the story, you could tell when Pinnochio was lying because his nose would grow. Guess what? Trump has a similar signal. Whenever he lies, he moves his hands back and forth in front of him as if he's fluffing a pillow. Do you think I'm kidding? I have carefully watched him and compared his actions and words to the Fact Checks in the paper on Sunday. It works every time. Check it out for yourself. Watch the evening news. Watch the debates. See what happens. (I wish I could play poker against him. I would win every time.)

Don't vote for the pillow fluffer. Vote the real facts.

Robert Kruse

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A Republican letter writer lays out why he (and you) should vote for Mark Kelly, and another takes exception with our cartoonist, David Fitzsimmons. All that and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Steve Kerrrrr ... should mind his own business in "failed state" California, says the chairman for Pima County's Republican Party. That and more in our Monday Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News