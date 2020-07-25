Letter: Trump's Plan: Defund Medicare and Social Security
Letter: Trump's Plan: Defund Medicare and Social Security

As our national legislators work to provide new COVID-19 relief, President Trump has demanded that any legislative package include an alarming and extreme measure. Unfortunately, media coverage has described this attempt using the yawn-inducing term "payroll tax cut" proposal. This should be called what it really is; a radical right-wing attempt to Defund Social Security and Medicare. At a time when these systems are already stressed, the Republicans wish to use the pandemic crisis to finish off two of our government's most popular and respected programs.

Alan Binnie

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

