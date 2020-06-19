Letter: Trump's plan for coronavirus

An "aerospace engineering manager" analyzed President Trump's plan to combat COVID-19 in Sunday's Op-Ed. He liked what he saw, but just what did he see? Trump moved early to "close our borders." Trump started by closing only travel from China and later, from other countries. Did the writer not notice that Trump downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic initially, at times calling it fake or an invention of Democrats? As a result, we lost lots of time to ramp up production of testing materials, safety equipment and hospital supplies. In fact, the US has been roundly criticized for our slow start.
The author finds fault in the expert advice that Trump received. But Trump vacillated widely in accepting the advice. The need to practice social distancing and to wear masks in public are excellent examples.
Rather than a steady hand on the rudder, Trump started late and has exhibited disturbing inconsistencies throughout the crisis.
Dale Keyes
Midtown
