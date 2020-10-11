Letter: Trump's Pre-Covid Economy

Trump had planned to run on his pre-pandemic economy. But was it really that great? Placing a 25% tariff on Chinese soybean imports turned China to other markets and left our farmers in dire straits. A dozen community banks in agricultural states failed between 2017 and 2019 because farmers defaulted on loans. Government compensation to farmers has reached $43.5 B (our tax dollars) but they are still losing money. In Arizona, cotton and pecan exports have been adversely affected. De-regulation in part caused Boeing’s two 737Max accidents taking 346 lives. The F.A.A. left the regulation up to Boeing. The 2017 tax cut gave 60% of the savings to 20% of the top earners. Job creation was a little less in his first 3 years at 6.7% than in Obama’s last 3 years last at 7.9 % While the Stock Market has looked good, only 10% of Americans own 87% of the stocks. So, who did his policies benefit? Not the average American.
leadawn anderton
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!