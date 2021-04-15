Letter: trump's presidency

For most of us, there is no doubt that the President is far more dangerous than we could have imagined in 2016. It doesn’t take a psychiatrist or psychologist to see that trump is, and has always been, emotionally disturbed, ill equipped, and unfit to serve in any public capacity, let alone that of president. For the millions of citizens who voted to retain him in office, potentially allowing, if not actually endorsing his continued defiling and destruction of all that is decent about the US, we must wonder if they now have any doubts. And for those who continue to support his outrageous behavior, we must wonder what genetic defect allows them to ignore the reality that reached a peak on January 6, 2021. We must wonder about the everlasting effects of his four-year reign of terror, and about those who would continue to fly his banner.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.