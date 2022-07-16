Letter: Trump's priority for his next term

Word on the street and back alleys says Trump has the following as his top priority should he win the presidency again: the construction of the world's first coal powered car. This would prove the technological prowess of the US and put us far ahead of the rest of the world. Trump has proven global warming and climate change are hoaxes, so there is no downside. Sen Manchin has agreed to resign as senator and head the Dept of Energy, which will fund the project. MAGA