Letter: Trump's Relationship with Veterans
Letter: Trump's Relationship with Veterans

I am an Air Force veteran. The insults and disrespect that Trump has directed at veterans both living and dead are well known so I won't waste time repeating them. I am amazed at the number of veterans who still continue to support him given what he has said about us. I've come to believe that Trump could urinate on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and many veterans would still continue to support him. I say that because in 2016 Trump said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue in New York City and shoot someone and his supporters would still stay with him. Sadly, I think that statement is one of the few true statements he has ever made.

John Tianen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

