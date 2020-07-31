Letter: TRUMPS SECRET POLICE

Mostly at night - unmarked cars - no specific charges - no identification. Sounds like the Gestapo tactics of 1930s Germany. Note that the early Gestapo was formed from three separate federal police forces and charged with stifling opposing political factions and the free press, just like Trump is trying to do now. This is being assisted by attorney general Barr, several police unions including their recent Trump for President endorsements and of course our Arizona enabler Martha McSally. Wake up - the secret police may pay a visit to you, your friends, your neighbors, your family some fine night.
Dean Miller
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
