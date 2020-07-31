You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: TRUMPS SECRET POLICE
View Comments

Letter: TRUMPS SECRET POLICE

Mostly at night - unmarked cars - no specific charges - no identification. Sounds like the Gestapo tactics of 1930s Germany. Note that the early Gestapo was formed from three separate federal police forces and charged with stifling opposing political factions and the free press, just like Trump is trying to do now. This is being assisted by attorney general Barr, several police unions including their recent Trump for President endorsements and of course our Arizona enabler Martha McSally. Wake up - the secret police may pay a visit to you, your friends, your neighbors, your family some fine night.

Dean Miller

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News