Letter: Trump's Ship Sailing

I'm truly sorry to see Mrs. Kellyanne Conway leave of Mr. Trump's administration. She is/was an outstanding advocate and spokesperson for Mr. Trump. She could take anything the press could deliver, and with a smile, and, crook of her head, make any objective question asked, an attack on Mr Trump. She's been one of his most trusted advisor and wholehearted advocate from the beginning! News reports say she's resigned her official duty, effective end of August. Only one week from this writing! My goodness, only one week's notice? Even hourly, people generally give two weeks notice, so they don't get "dinged" on their next job application. Question: As the Ship Sinks, who are the first, after the rats (because they instinctively know) to abandon the Ship?
Theresa Ryan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
