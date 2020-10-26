Letter: Trump's "So What" presidency

In spite of President Trump's disastrous COVID-19 decisions, his continual lying, erratic behavior and even the cruelty he has inflicted on migrant children by separating them from their parents, his base of supporters remain steadfastly loyal which amounts to a "so what" response. If Trump is re-elected and our country is turned away from democracy to become an autocracy his faithful enablers will say "so what" and others will ask "how could this happen"
HELEN MURPHY
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
