Letter: Trump's Spoiled Brat Complex 0n rude display

Donald Trump, carried Spoiled Brat Complex into Old Age:
- treated presidency, US Govt as Trump plaything
- shouted current themes loud/long to 'believers'
- Election 2020 crushing defeat - Brat couldn't accept
- shouted FRAUD against voting system's security/accuracy
- organized attack on capitol to stay in power - illegal, failure
- demanded states 'find' Trump votes; 50 law suits; no fraud
- insulted poll workers working for secure, accurate results
Unindicted criminal, twice impeached, once defeated Brat for president?
No thanks, Trump baggage overload; one term enough!
People are also reading…
L
Lavon Sumption
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.