 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trump's Spoiled Brat Complex 0n rude display

  • Comments

Donald Trump, carried Spoiled Brat Complex into Old Age:

- treated presidency, US Govt as Trump plaything

- shouted current themes loud/long to 'believers'

- Election 2020 crushing defeat - Brat couldn't accept

- shouted FRAUD against voting system's security/accuracy

- organized attack on capitol to stay in power - illegal, failure

- demanded states 'find' Trump votes; 50 law suits; no fraud

- insulted poll workers working for secure, accurate results

Unindicted criminal, twice impeached, once defeated Brat for president?

No thanks, Trump baggage overload; one term enough!

People are also reading…

L

Lavon Sumption

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Reality Check

With all of the conspiracy theories floating around, it’s time for a reality check—so here it is:

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News