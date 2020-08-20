 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's Support of Vets and the Military
View Comments

Letter: Trump's Support of Vets and the Military

As a Vietnam Vet and user of the Southern Arizona VA I am once again amazed by the support of "Cadet Bone Sours" aka "Donnie the Dodger". I get my prescriptions through the mail. I am not the only one. Destroy the Post Office to stop non-existent voter fraud and make life more difficult for those who served the Country. "Traitor Trump" who is unwilling to upset "Puppet Master Putin" by asking about bounties shows his support of active duty soldiers. Maybe the stories of the photos with the Russian hookers have some validity.

How any vet or active duty personnel can support this man is beyond me. If they can look in the mirror and be happy with what they see, more power to them

Kurt Ohlrich

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A letter writer asserts that the Daily Star was a little too ready to cover the recent wash out of a section of President Donald Trump's border wall. That and more in our Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News