Letter: Trump's Support of Vets and the Military

As a Vietnam Vet and user of the Southern Arizona VA I am once again amazed by the support of "Cadet Bone Sours" aka "Donnie the Dodger". I get my prescriptions through the mail. I am not the only one. Destroy the Post Office to stop non-existent voter fraud and make life more difficult for those who served the Country. "Traitor Trump" who is unwilling to upset "Puppet Master Putin" by asking about bounties shows his support of active duty soldiers. Maybe the stories of the photos with the Russian hookers have some validity.
How any vet or active duty personnel can support this man is beyond me. If they can look in the mirror and be happy with what they see, more power to them
Kurt Ohlrich
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
