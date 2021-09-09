Letter: Trump's Taliban Plan for Success

The Trump Deal was made to keep the Bagram Air Base operating. To evacuate all U. S. citizens and those Afghan individuals and their families that helped the Allied Forces during the last 20 years in Afghanistan first. After that was accomplished, the Military would remove all United States military equipment and finally when that was done the U. S. military would leave. The Taliban Leadership was told that if any adverse effort was planned by the Taliban, President Trump would respond as he had with ISIS, major U. S. retaliation! President Trump had a plan that would work. Unfortunately, President Biden did not use that plan and the results. Billions of dollars of U. S. Military equipment in the hands of the Taliban and available to China, Russia, and Iran. Thirteen of our United States Military Service members killed. Thousands of the Afghans and their families that helped us are still in Afghanistan for the pleasure of the Taliban, and a few U. S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan.
Jim Ronstadt
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.