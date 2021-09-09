 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's Taliban Plan for Success
View Comments

Letter: Trump's Taliban Plan for Success

  • Comments

The Trump Deal was made to keep the Bagram Air Base operating. To evacuate all U. S. citizens and those Afghan individuals and their families that helped the Allied Forces during the last 20 years in Afghanistan first. After that was accomplished, the Military would remove all United States military equipment and finally when that was done the U. S. military would leave. The Taliban Leadership was told that if any adverse effort was planned by the Taliban, President Trump would respond as he had with ISIS, major U. S. retaliation! President Trump had a plan that would work. Unfortunately, President Biden did not use that plan and the results. Billions of dollars of U. S. Military equipment in the hands of the Taliban and available to China, Russia, and Iran. Thirteen of our United States Military Service members killed. Thousands of the Afghans and their families that helped us are still in Afghanistan for the pleasure of the Taliban, and a few U. S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan.

Jim Ronstadt

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News