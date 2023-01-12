Letter: Trump's Taxes--A Modest Proposal

Why the argument over House Democrats' vote to release Donald Trump's taxes? Petty and mean-spirited? Of course! But why should Democrats always have to play catch-up to the GOP on that scale? And why the concern about setting a precedent that could ensnare the average taxpayer? What's the big secret about taxes? In this digital age everyone's tax returns should be public! As it is, public companies have to disclose the compensation of top executives; would it not be helpful for the average taxpayer to learn the fancy dancing that allows these masters of the universe to pay less in taxes than the guy who just picked up your trash? And surely, our polarized communities would benefit from seeing the deduction our neighbors took for that Chevy Vega they donated to Clunkers for Kids. Taxes, it has been said, are the price we pay for a civilized society, and, as a recent former President not named Trump wrote, "Transparency promotes accountability." I say put the two together!