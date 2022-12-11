 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump's taxes

Trump is the first President to come entirely from the private sector. As such his tax returns reflect the many choices of 'loopholes' business owners and self employed people take advantage of.

The loopholes are not created by those who use them, but they may look very strange to persons who mainly subsist on salaries. In my own case I recall my tax preparer informing me that one year, rather than paying any income taxes, I was eligible to receive some money.

The Supreme Court, authorizing legislators to study Trump's taxes, gave them a real headache! I anticipate they'll just throw up their hands and announce that they can't understand them!

The legislators have over the years created this hodge podge, and now they have a chance to see what a mess the tax laws really are!

Good Luck, Everybody!

Chuck Josephson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

