Letter: Trump's tragedy with COVID shows poor decision

We have all witnessed Trump's tragedy with his ridiculously poor response to COVID. He is personally responsible for most of the 105,000 deaths in the United States. However, that is not unexpected. Donald Trump is very likely a true psychopath i.e. an immoral person (please look up traits on Google). Psychopaths make poor decisions because every decision has to go through "What is in it for me" first. People don't matter to a psychopath because they cannot feel normal human emotions.
We have all too often seen his other symptoms with his pathological lying, his egomania, emotional instability, sexual deviancy and attraction to other psychopaths (Putin, Erdogan, Maduro, Xi Jinping among others.
Now that he has put us into another recession and possible depression, it is time to think: Is this really the person we want to lead us the next four years? Will your country, business, and family survive his gross incompetence?
Richard Mitchell, D.O.
Northwest side
