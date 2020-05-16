Letter: Trumps travel
How utterly selfish it is for our president to plan a nonessential trip to Arizona. The cost for security could serve the food banks not to mention the safety our frontline police must indure on top of all they are already doing. Our nation has failed us in leadership during the COVID pandemic. It feels like a rudderless ship. I am leaning toward the view that republicans should vote democratic in this next presidential election and work on finding candidates over the next four years that will bring the Republican values back before the party is lost forever.

Susan Bennett

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

