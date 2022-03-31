Letter: Trump's true love

Re: the march 16 letter "Trump 'patriots' cheer on Putin.'

Since Trump supports Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the letter postulates that if Trump were around in 1939, he would have supported Hitler's invasion of Poland.

Yes, Trump never met a tyrant he didn't like, writing "love lettters" to Kim Jong-un and being Putin's puppy dog. It seems likely he would have swooned over George III, best known as the “tyrant.”

You remember George III. His redcoats killed many of us in an attempt to stifle the American Revolution. Trump would have been his #1 buddy, his bff.

So don't count on Trump protecting your freedom. Trump will only protect the freedom of dictators.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

