Letter: Trump's tweet is dangerous to everyone's life
After denying COVID-19 for the past 9 months, knowing the facts that it was deadly, the dumbest man to ever occupy the White House, a con-man who created distrust in government, telling agencies and doctors what he wanted them to say and fired those who refused to obey, including the CDC, announced he’s leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center after 3+ days.

He bloviates this is the result of taking several untested medications (not available to the general public), in massive doses, and developed under The Trump Administration. He also claims to have learned everything there is to know about COVID-19.

He is responsible for taking 3 months to declare a National Emergency (Obama took 2 weeks during H1N1); for the deaths of 210,000 Americans, young and old; for over 7 million cases.

He will be responsible after tweeting his irresponsible communication, "Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life…I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

