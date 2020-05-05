Letter: Trump's unapproved drug for coronavirus
Letter: Trump's unapproved drug for coronavirus

Re: 4/22 Az Star “Drug touted by Trump for virus shows no benefit in VA analysis”

Why did Trump so vigorously tout an unapproved and potentially dangerous drug, provide free promotion and distribution, and amass a stockpile of 29m doses? Upon what basis did he select this particular drug? The answer to these questions is disturbing. Hydroxychloroquine is manufactured by Novartis Pharmaceutical. Novartis paid $1.2m to former Trump attorney, Michael Cohen, for special favors. Trump’s private attorney, Rudy Giuliani, reportedly owns $2m in Novartis shares. President Trump had dinner and a private meeting with the Novartis CEO in January 2020. It is obvious that Trump has a direct connection to Novartis and must be profiting in some way. Once again, our President is fleecing the American people by promoting this drug, not because of its medicinal benefit but for his own personal gain. Trump is a danger to our country. He must be defeated in November.

Robert Swaim

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

