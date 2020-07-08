Letter: Trump's unfitness
Letter: Trump's unfitness

Trump’s appearance at Mt Rushmore was consistent with his absence of concern for the well being of even the adorers who cheer him on, let alone everyone else in our country. His very presence there, or at any National Monument, desecrates that place. He’s confirmed, again, his racism by endorsement of Confederate “heroes,” their battle flag and by attacking athletes of color. By having lost (or never having had) control of the Coronavirus pandemic; having lost the economy he depends on; having destroyed our country's esteem in the eyes of our allies; his indifference to over 130,000 American deaths, he has descended to a new depth in his never ending quest for the worst of humanity. And his recent barrage of TV commercials depicting Joe Biden as endorsing rape, murder and other crimes is as low as anything ever created by the minds of evil script writers.

Jack Graef

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

