Letter: Trump's use of the Defense Production Act

Trump finally enacted The Defense Production Act that allows federal money to be spent to pay private companies for speeding up mass-production of severely needed items, such as masks and ventilators for the health-care section. But, how soon will this happen? When Trump was asked Friday March 20 which companies would get these contracts, his answer was that "he was in the process of finding out which companies were interested in helping out." I think that maybe he forgot to mention that the help is not only concerning the mass-production of such items, but also a willingness from the companies to "help" Trump's campaign. I sincerely hope that my intuition is off!
Hanne Owens
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!