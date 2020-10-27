 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump's Wall
Re: the Oct. 21st letter "You're paying for Trump's Wall. The letter writer is correct that we taxpayers are paying for the border wall but, at the expense of funds that were Congressionally appropriated for the Defense Dept. and FEMA. More troubling is that Trump's base doesn't seem to care that he lied about Mexico paying for the wall. At all his rallies he screamed "Mexico will pay for the wall". Just want to know how his supporters can explain their continued support of someone who lies on a daily basis.

Diane Russell

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

