Francis Wilkinson argues that the border wall is a waste of taxpayers' money at state and federal levels; that it's ineffective as policy and deterrence; and that it's an environmental disaster. "A costly symbol of failure and futility." He wonders why this wall continues to have support, and concludes that such support is "a silent scream of fear and loathing...It's therapy."

I was a licensed psychologist for twenty-five years. Such a scream may feel therapeutic, but it ain't therapy. Such support is an addiction. There can never be enough of this "Wall", it's like a drug or activity that creates more damage and more anger, not just for its users, but all of us who pay taxes and care about our country.