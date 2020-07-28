You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's "Warp Speed" vaccine initiative looking promising
View Comments

Letter: Trump's "Warp Speed" vaccine initiative looking promising

A few months ago, President Trump announced his "Warp Speed" COVID-19 vaccine initiative combining government and private industry research and development. It is intended to develop a vaccine by the end of this year or early 2021, unprecedented in vaccine development history. Normally, vaccines take years to develop and then tested to finally get FDA approval. Warp Speed is fast tracking that process. Billions have already been allocated by the government for speedy funding of the vaccines. Today, 7/14, the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., announced that it will start its most important step, a 30,000-person study to prove if the shots really are strong enough to protect against the coronavirus. Thus far, testing volunteers have developed neutralizing antibodies in their bloodstream — molecules key to blocking infection — at levels comparable to those found in people who survived COVID-19. Other promising vaccines by Pfizer are being fast tracked by the FDA. Hopes are to have vaccines by the end of the year. Thanks President Trump!

Ric Hanson

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News